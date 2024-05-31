Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Summer is here, and you know what that means! It’s time for all the cool queers to pack their swimsuits, load up their bags with excellent LGBTQ+ books, and hit the beach (or stay at home enjoying your nice, sweet air-conditioning while reading those same excellent books on the couch). As long as there are books involved, you’re winning. I’ve rounded up the hottest queer books of summer 2024, from romance to fantasy to literary memoirs and beyond. Some of these books are recently released and getting a lot of buzz from readers; others are coming soon to a bookstore near you. So grab those prescription sunglasses, and let’s hit the hammocks!

Earlier this year, I made a list of twelve of the best queer books coming in 2024. That list is also full of thrilling, chilling, and revealing books that shouldn’t be missed this year, including upcoming releases by must-read queer authors like Akwaeke Emezi, Casey McQuiston, and Danez Smith. If you enjoy this list, double your pleasure by checking out those notable books as well. This year brings a plethora of fantastic queer stories, more than I can safely fit on one list without making your TBR explode!