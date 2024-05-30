June is only a few days away, which means it’s time to start planning Pride celebrations! And for readers, that means building a themed TBR. It’s always a good time to read queer books, but Pride is the perfect excuse to bump those books to the top of your TBR. If you’re not sure where to start, Goodreads has put together a list of 84 LGBTQ+ books published in the past five years that they recommend reading for Pride.

This list is just adult LGBTQ+ fiction and memoirs, but you can also check out the Goodreads list of 84 LGBTQ+ romances to read for Pride — that one was put together by Adriana Herrera, author of queer romances like American Dreamer and An Island Princess Starts a Scandal.