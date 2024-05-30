Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The Best Recent LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month, According to Goodreads

June is only a few days away, which means it’s time to start planning Pride celebrations! And for readers, that means building a themed TBR. It’s always a good time to read queer books, but Pride is the perfect excuse to bump those books to the top of your TBR. If you’re not sure where to start, Goodreads has put together a list of 84 LGBTQ+ books published in the past five years that they recommend reading for Pride.

This list is just adult LGBTQ+ fiction and memoirs, but you can also check out the Goodreads list of 84 LGBTQ+ romances to read for Pride — that one was put together by Adriana Herrera, author of queer romances like American Dreamer and An Island Princess Starts a Scandal.

Both these lists are just a tiny sample of the incredible LGBTQ+ books out there for you to read for Pride and all year round.

Without further ado, here is a sample of the 84 recent LGBTQ+ books Goodreads recommends for Pride month! These include literary fiction, fantasy, westerns, dystopia, horror, and much more.

Recent LGBTQ+ Fiction

cover of The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

A Minor Chorus by Billy-Ray Belcourt

Memorial by Bryan Washington

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

Interesting Facts about Space by Emily R. Austin

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Blackouts by Justin Torres

Chain Gang All Stars cover

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Bellies by Nicola Dinan

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Exhibit by R.O. Kwon

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian Huang

Chlorine by Jade Song

Recent LGBTQ+ Memoirs

Cover of Hola Papi by John Paul Brammer

Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H.

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

¡Hola Papi! by John Paul Brammer

Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant by Curtis Chin

Love Is an Ex-Country by Randa Jarrar

High-Risk Homosexual by Edgar Gomez

Lost & Found: A Memoir by Kathryn Schulz

How to Live Free in a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir by Shayla Lawson

Ma and Me by Putsata Reang

The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation by Raquel Willis

Check out all 84 recommendations on Goodreads.

