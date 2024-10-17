Kate McKinnon Will Host The National Book Awards with Musical Guest Jon Batiste
The National Book Foundation has announced comedian and author Kate McKinnon as host of the 2024 National Book Awards, with musical guest Jon Batiste. This year marks 75 years of the National Book Awards, which honor the best works in fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, poetry, and young people’s literature, plus lifetime achievement award honorees each year.
Jon Batiste is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and television personality who has collaborated with artists from Stevie Wonder and Prince to Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey. In a statement to PEOPLE, Batiste expressed what an honor it is to be included in this year’s celebration: “Books are sacred sources of refuge, insight and humanity, shaping the world as we know it. I am excited to take part in recognizing world-class artistry, creativity and the power of prose.”
While we know Kate McKinnon from her many iconic Saturday Night Live performances and film roles like The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Barbie (Weird Barbie forever), she very recently added authorship to her résumé. The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science debuted earlier this month, a middle grade adventure story about three sisters, a ravenous worm, and a mysterious mad scientist.
The 75th National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
You can check out the 2024 National Book Awards finalists here, and catch up on the longlist of 2024 nominees here.
