Kate McKinnon Will Host The National Book Awards with Musical Guest Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and television personality who has collaborated with artists from Stevie Wonder and Prince to Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey. In a statement to PEOPLE, Batiste expressed what an honor it is to be included in this year’s celebration: “Books are sacred sources of refuge, insight and humanity, shaping the world as we know it. I am excited to take part in recognizing world-class artistry, creativity and the power of prose.”

While we know Kate McKinnon from her many iconic Saturday Night Live performances and film roles like The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Barbie (Weird Barbie forever), she very recently added authorship to her résumé. The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science debuted earlier this month, a middle grade adventure story about three sisters, a ravenous worm, and a mysterious mad scientist. The 75th National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

You can check out the 2024 National Book Awards finalists here, and catch up on the longlist of 2024 nominees here.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.