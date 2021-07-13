New Releases Tuesday: The Books Out This Week Worthy of Your TBR!

It’s been centuries since the robots of Panga gained self-awareness and laid down their tools; centuries since they wandered, en masse, into the wilderness, never to be seen again; centuries since they faded into myth and urban legend.

One day, the life of a tea monk is upended by the arrival of a robot, there to honor the old promise of checking in. The robot cannot go back until the question of “what do people need?” is answered.

But the answer to that question depends on who you ask, and how.

They’re going to need to ask it a lot.

Becky Chambers’s new series asks: in a world where people have what they want, does having more matter?

Reasons to read it: This is a new series of novellas from the author of the Wayfarers series, and it promises a hopeful version of the future. Because this is Becky Chambers, it of course includes queer characters: the monk is nonbinary/agender. If you like slice of life sci fi, this one’s for you.