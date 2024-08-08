The Cats of Book Riot Recommend Books to Read on International Cat Day
It’s International Cat Day, and if there’s one thing we love almost as much as books here at Book Riot, it’s cats. In fact, many of our cats have become quite the book connoisseurs themselves. They spend their days in our homes full of giant stacks of books, after all! Our cats love to nap on their favorite tomes and rub their whiskers on our latest reads. The mischievous kittens can make a mess of our bookshelves or send our towering TBRs tumbling to the ground. Whether they’re snuggling on our laps at reading time or causing mayhem, they all have impeccable taste. Today, in honor of the holiday, we’re going to let the cats of Book Riot do the work of telling you what books to read.
Our cats run the gamut from sweet to naughty, from growing kitten to grumpy old puss, and their reading recommendations are just as wide-ranging. We’ve got books here from around the globe and across genres, including literary fiction, fantasy, sci-fi, humor, and graphic novels. Whatever your reading style, the cats of Book Riot have got the perfect recommendation to keep you entertained this International Cat Day. So grab your favorite feline friend and a cozy blanket, and let’s get to reading!
Anansi Recommends…
The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, translated by Jesse Kirkwood
As a cat whose whole life revolves around food, Anansi recommends Hisashi Kashiwai’s The Kamogawa Food Detectives, a cozy story about a Kyoto restaurant run by a father-daughter duo. Customers come to the Kamogawa Diner in search of help recreating lost recipes and forgotten flavors. Drowsy the cat hangs out in front of the diner every day simply hoping for a taste of whatever they’re cooking up. If you love food like Anansi, it’s a deliciously fun novel you should definitely check out on International Cat Day.
Buffy Recommends…
We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida, translated by E. Madison Shimoda
Buffy is one of the sweetest, cuddliest cats you could ever have the fortune to meet, and she knows the healing power of snuggles, so she recommends Japanese bestseller We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida. People experiencing difficult times in their lives may stumble across the Kokoro Clinic for the Soul, a strange office down an unexpected alleyway where patients are given a cat to take home. Although it may be an unconventional treatment, living with a cat can be transformative. Buffy thinks cats can solve any problem — or at least cause a pleasant distraction.
Felix Recommends…
The Wildings by Nilanjana Roy, illustrated by Prabha Mallya
Felix may be sweet to his humans, but he’s also a fierce hunter with a taste for the wild side. He recommends looking at the world through the eyes of a group of stray cats in Nilanjana Roy’s The Wildings. In the Nizamuddin district of Delhi, the cats rule the alleyways: Miao the sage elder, Hulo the fighter, Katar the charmer, Beraal the beauty, and Southpaw the feisty youngster. When a tiny kitten with strange powers appears in their midst, their social order is upended. Felix prefers the cushiony indoor life, but The Wildings is his perfect form of escapism.
Luna Recommends…
Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
As Luna does most of her reading from the lap of her dad, Chris M. Arnone, she’s grown to love the adventurous science fiction and fantasy books he often reads. For this International Cat Day, she recommends checking out Jamaican author Marlon James’ Black Leopard, Red Wolf. It’s an action-packed story of mystery and mythology following a gifted tracker searching for a missing child. Luna’s especially a fan of a character who shapeshifts between human and leopard; she thinks she’d make a pretty cool human if given the chance.
Maple Recommends…
How to Train Your Human: A Cat’s Guide by Babas, illustrated by Andrea Ferolla, translated by Katherine Gregor
Maple is a master manipulator, known for using her good looks and
bossiness leadership skills to get exactly what she wants 100% of the time. She recommends buying a copy of Italian author Babas’s How to Train Your Human: A Cat’s Guide, less for your own reading and more for your cat to learn techniques like Maple’s. Humans can enjoy the lovely illustrations while their cats can learn how to train them with techniques like early morning wakeup calls and selective snuggling.
Megatron Recommends…
She and Her Cat by Makoto Shinkai and Tsubasa Yamaguchi
As a sweet, cuddly old dude, Megatron recommends reading a cozy graphic novel about the joys of cat/human friendships, She and Her Cat by Japanese manga creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi. Through the eyes of Chobi the cat, we watch a year in the life of his human Miyu. Chobi doesn’t know exactly what goes on outside of their apartment, but he’s always there to remind Miyu that he loves her at the end of the day. Megatron says the book is best enjoyed with a cat on your lap.
Millay, Zevon, and Farrokh Recommend…
The Evil Secret Society of Cats by Pandania
Millay, Zevon, and Farrokh are three known schemers who dabble in mayhem, so they suggest checking out The Evil Secret Society of Cats. The truth is out: Our cats have been plotting behind our backs to manipulate us and take over the world. Get an inside look at the Evil Secret Society of Cats’ meetings, as led by the Feline Commander, to find out what they’re plotting next. Millay, Zevon, and Farrokh may be breaking the rules by letting us humans on to their secrets, but they doubt we’re clever enough to stop them.
Natasha Recommends…
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
Natasha loves how books can transport her to other worlds. That’s what makes them her favorite thing to sit on, although none of the books she’s chosen have taken flight just yet. So she recommends checking out the quirky space opera Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes. Captain Eva Innocente, who heads a crew performing intergalactic delivery services, is furious to learn her sister has been kidnapped and is being held in cryostasis by a shady group called The Fridge. To get her back, she’ll have to face a variety of obstacles and complications, including a spaceship full of psychic cats.
Persephone Recommends…
A Cat At the End of the World by Robert Perišić, translated by Vesna Maric
Persephone is queen of all she purrrveys and takes special interest in history and mythology. So naturally, she suggests reading Croatian author Robert Perišić’s A Cat at the End of the World, a wide-reaching, lyrical tale of cats, humans, and nature set across centuries. It stars Miu, an ancient Egyptian cat whose journey teaches us a lot about how cats have come to claim their rightful position as rulers of our hearts.
Saffron Recommends…
Cat + Gamer, Volume 1 by Wataru Nadatani, translated by Zack Davisson
Joy-seeking gremlin Saffron recommends the playful manga series Cat + Gamer. Riko spends every moment outside of her office job playing video games. So when she takes in a stray kitten found in her office building’s parking garage, Riko’s best way to figure out how to cohabitate is through the eyes of a video game, learning how to level up their relationship. It’s clever and completely adorable, just like Saffron.
Sebastian and Venus Recommend…
Starter Villain by John Scalzi
Cheerful feline friends Sebastian and Venus love laugh-out-loud funny novels where cats are in charge, like John Scalzi’s Starter Villain. Charlie wants nothing more than to own a humble pub and be a good cat dad. But when a billionaire uncle he doesn’t even know dies and surprises Charlie by leaving his supervillain business to him, he’s thrust into a seedy underbelly of evil lairs, laser death rays, and talking cat spies. When asked why they chose Starter Villain, Sebastian and Venus responded, ”Duh. Of course cats are in charge. Give us lovies now.”
Snap, Crackle, and Pop Recommend…
Marvel Meow by Nao Fuji
These three rascally kittens recommend Marvel Meow, a collection of comics about a naughty cat causing big problems. Carol Danvers’ (AKA Captain Marvel’s) alien cat, Chewie, loves to start trouble across the Marvel universe. See him meet the X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Snap, Crackle, and Pop are recent fosters of Book Rioter Rachel Brittain, but they’re now off to cause super chaos in their new homes. They’d like you to remember, “There is nothing a superhero (or villain) can do that a mischievous kitten can’t do better.”
Xena Recommends…
Chilean Poet by Alejandro Zambra, translated by Megan McDowell
Xena, fur niece of Book Rioter P.N. Hinton, is still growing and learning about all the trouble a kitten can create. She recommends poignant literary fiction about coming of age and lifelong family relationships, Chilean Poet by Alejandro Zambra. When Gonzalo and Carla are given a second chance at love, things have changed from their youth; Carla now has a six-year-old son named Vicente who won’t stop eating their black cat Obscurity’s food. Their small family bonds together over time, and as Vicente grows up, he inherits his stepfather’s love of poetry. Xena didn’t read it, if she’s being honest, but she does love Obscurity’s picture on the cover.