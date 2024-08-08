Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

It’s International Cat Day, and if there’s one thing we love almost as much as books here at Book Riot, it’s cats. In fact, many of our cats have become quite the book connoisseurs themselves. They spend their days in our homes full of giant stacks of books, after all! Our cats love to nap on their favorite tomes and rub their whiskers on our latest reads. The mischievous kittens can make a mess of our bookshelves or send our towering TBRs tumbling to the ground. Whether they’re snuggling on our laps at reading time or causing mayhem, they all have impeccable taste. Today, in honor of the holiday, we’re going to let the cats of Book Riot do the work of telling you what books to read.

Our cats run the gamut from sweet to naughty, from growing kitten to grumpy old puss, and their reading recommendations are just as wide-ranging. We’ve got books here from around the globe and across genres, including literary fiction, fantasy, sci-fi, humor, and graphic novels. Whatever your reading style, the cats of Book Riot have got the perfect recommendation to keep you entertained this International Cat Day. So grab your favorite feline friend and a cozy blanket, and let’s get to reading!