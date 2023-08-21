This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

So you love books and cats. Good! They’re obviously a perfect combination. But does your cat love books too? Can you often find them curled up in your comfiest reading chair? Do they paw at the tassel on your bookmarks? Is the bookshelf their favorite place to cause a little mischief? Then obviously they deserve a book-related treat. Or two, or maybe three. Check out these excellent bookish accessories for your cat, from catnip toys to comfy beds to costumes and beyond.

My cat, Maple, loves putting herself in the middle of my reading life. If I’m holding a book, she can’t resist rubbing her little whiskers against it. Any time I leave a book laying around, she’s sure to loaf on it. And sometimes, when I can’t decide which book to read next, I’ll spread out some options on the floor and wait for her to investigate and sit down on one. That’s Maple’s way of recommending, and she has impeccable taste. She would definitely enjoy many of these toys and soft things to lay on, although she would never forgive me if I tried dressing her up in the costumes. I hope you and your cat have better luck at dressing up!

Bookish Accessories for Your Cat Image from purrsonified on Etsy Your cat will never tire of these classics, especially since you can refill them with as much catnip as desired. Available titles include The Great Catsby, Purride and Purrejudice, and Garden Tails. $17

Image from MIYOPET on Etsy This Sherlock Holmes costume will have your cat saying, “Elemeowntary, my dear Watson.” $25

Image from SBFDesignCo on Etsy Here at Book Riot, we know Dungeons & Dragons counts as a bookish hobby. Perhaps your cat will agree — especially if they roll a natural 20 with this catnip D20 plushie. $16

Image from PiPetShops on Etsy Give your cat their very own spot in your reading nook with this cat couch, perfect for a comfy reading session. $80

Image from saralukecreative on Etsy Your cat can make sure no one else gets their claws in their books with this customizable library stamp. $25

Image from KurfmanTreasures on Etsy A good cup of tea is a must-have for any reading session. With these catnip tea bag toys, your cat can get in on tea time too. $8

Image from CheriBarboArtFinds on Etsy Your cat’s paws could use a break. Instead, they can hold their book page with these magnetic cat paw bookmarks. $7

Image from BigEarFly on Etsy Love The Cat in the Hat? Want to make Dr. Seuss’s vision into reality? This costume will do it. $21

Image from MIYOPET on Etsy What’s that, you say? Your cat doesn’t read? Maybe that’s because you haven’t gotten them any reading glasses. $11