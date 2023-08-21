Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.
So you love books and cats. Good! They’re obviously a perfect combination. But does your cat love books too? Can you often find them curled up in your comfiest reading chair? Do they paw at the tassel on your bookmarks? Is the bookshelf their favorite place to cause a little mischief? Then obviously they deserve a book-related treat. Or two, or maybe three. Check out these excellent bookish accessories for your cat, from catnip toys to comfy beds to costumes and beyond.
My cat, Maple, loves putting herself in the middle of my reading life. If I’m holding a book, she can’t resist rubbing her little whiskers against it. Any time I leave a book laying around, she’s sure to loaf on it. And sometimes, when I can’t decide which book to read next, I’ll spread out some options on the floor and wait for her to investigate and sit down on one. That’s Maple’s way of recommending, and she has impeccable taste. She would definitely enjoy many of these toys and soft things to lay on, although she would never forgive me if I tried dressing her up in the costumes. I hope you and your cat have better luck at dressing up!
Bookish Accessories for Your Cat
Your cat will never tire of these classics, especially since you can refill them with as much catnip as desired. Available titles include The Great Catsby, Purride and Purrejudice, and Garden Tails. $17
This Sherlock Holmes costume will have your cat saying, “Elemeowntary, my dear Watson.” $25
Here at Book Riot, we know Dungeons & Dragons counts as a bookish hobby. Perhaps your cat will agree — especially if they roll a natural 20 with this catnip D20 plushie. $16
