Brown Books Publishing Group; My Cat Hates Me by bestselling author Bai Cha. Move over Grumpy Cat and Garfield, there’s a new cat in town! Haughty housecat Your Highness expects nothing short of the royal treatment and delights in reminding his "kiddo" who's really in charge. The kiddo in question does his best to accommodate Your Highness’s whims, but is only promoted to "General of Poop Scooping" for his efforts. Illustrated in a composite style of simple comics and classic Chinese art, My Cat Hates Me follows the daily exploits of a petulant "purr-sonality," his canine sidekick Bubba Boo and their long-suffering artist owner.

Cats are majestic creatures — at least in their opinion. I love dogs as much as the next person, but there’s just something about cats. Forget “fake it till you make it;” next time you feel a little insecure just ask yourself: WWACD? (What Would a Cat Do?) and let yourself be guided by their glorious lack of concern for humans’ (and other cats’) opinions.

Granted, you don’t always want to follow a cat’s example. Just because there’s a glass on the table it doesn’t mean that you should poke at it until it goes crashing to the ground. It’s probably easier to pick it up and carry it back to the kitchen. Shout-out to cats’ ingrained tidiness though, even if I wish their agent-of-chaos quality (which, let’s face it, is part and parcel of being a cat) would manifest in a less destructive way.

Another thing about cats: they are cute and regal, even when they aren’t. Even the homeliest of cats go about the world as if they’re God’s gift to the planet. Put a cat on a book cover, and its supreme confidence and distinct “bow down to me, you human peasant” attitude will make the book itself more majestic. (I don’t make the rules, okay, I only write about them.)

But not all cat book covers are created equal. Sometimes, they will be cute. Sometimes threatening. Maybe even unsettling (my favorites!). In this post, and following the lead of this article based on the We Rate Dogs model, I will explore eight majestic cat book covers.

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sōsuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai. Cover art by Yuko Shimizu, art direction by Stephen Brayda Aside from the whole ‘recruiting a grieving teen boy to save books’ thing, Tiger is very much a cat. Tiger demands attention and obedience, but will make your life so much better in return. This cover captures Tiger’s purrfect catness. 13/10, the feline hero we need and don’t deserve.

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert, cover art by Ashley Caswell This is a lovely novel, with equally lovely main characters. But as much as I love Chloe and Red, Smudge/Perdy steals the show. The cover features this magnificent would-be overlord in all her glory. 12/10, I would die for Smudge.

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano. Cover art by Emily Dubin This cat does look like someone who would pee on books, which is a strike against him. But he’s fluffy and furry, so I would forgive him eventually. 12/10, ameowzing baby.

Pet Sematary by Stephen King. Cover art by Linda Fennimore I haven’t read every Stephen King book, but of the ones I have read, this is hands down the scariest and most depressing. Linda Fennimore’s depiction of Church the Cat in the original cover captures this horrifying (after, er, certain events) house pet. 6/10, would pet the Before, would cower in fear of the After.

Sweethand (Island Bites #1) by N.G. Peltier, cover art by Leni Kauffman I don’t know what role this cat plays in the story, but he’s spotted and multicolored and I want to pet his little belly. 14/10, give that apawrable sweetheart the treat he’s obviously asking for.

We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby, cover art by Joan Wong This cat might very well be the most relatable feline I’ve ever seen. This is how I feel early in the morning, when my alarm goes off and the coffee is brewing all the way over in the kitchen. 12/10, would wrap him up in a blanket and give him all the pets. Or all the respectful distance he wanted. Either one.

Steeped to Death (Witches’ Brew Mystery #1) by Gretchen Rue. Cover art by Mary Ann Lasher Look at Bob’s table manners! I love the implication that he stirs his own tea with his own little spoon. Phoebe Winchester, the heroine in this cozy mystery, better treat him right. 14/10, pawrfection incarnate.

Bait and Witch (Witch Way Librarian Mysteries #1) by Angela M. Sanders This cat is clearly trying to read those books. Why are they making it harder for him? How rude. 12/10, I’d give him all the books he wants.

Would you like to read more books about cats? What about animal books in general?