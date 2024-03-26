Steph Auteri is a journalist who has written for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Pacific Standard, VICE, and elsewhere. Her more creative work has appeared in Creative Nonfiction, under the gum tree, Poets & Writers, and other publications, and she is the Essays Editor for Hippocampus Magazine. Her essay, "The Fear That Lives Next to My Heart," published in Southwest Review, was listed as a Notable Essay in Best American Essays 2021. She also writes bookish stuff here and at the Feminist Book Club, is the author of A Dirty Word, and is the founder of Guerrilla Sex Ed. When not working, she enjoys yoga, embroidery, singing, cat snuggling, and staring at the birds in her backyard feeder. You can learn more at stephauteri.com and follow her on Insta/Threads at @stephauteri .

A TBR list can be an unwieldy thing. This is especially true when you’re the type to constantly acquire new books rather than reading the ones you already have. (Who, me?) I mean, how do you make sure you don’t miss any of the new titles that have been on your radar for the past year or so? Where do you even track that? And how do you avoid neglecting the books that are already in your TBR pile in favor of the next shiny new thing? How do you know which book(s) to read next when they all look so damn compelling? How to organize your TBR list in a way that prevents TBR overwhelm??

Never fear! Your annoyingly organized friend is here! As someone who runs her life with the help of several spreadsheets, and whose eye starts twitching when things begin to look cluttered, I know a thing or two about organizing all the things. And I also understand that what works for one person won’t work for everyone.