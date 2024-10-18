What Really Lurks Beneath: 8 Books About Houses Haunted by More Than Just Ghosts

Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story lover. She exists on a steady diet of books, hot chocolate, and dragon boating. After spending over a decade in the Midwest and the Appalachians, she returned to the sun and sandstone of California’s central coast where she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companions. Find her on Instagram @dreaminginstories

I love ghost stories and have written previously about the social significance of the haunted house in US literature . The long and short of it is that ghosts are convenient literary devices that allow authors to link past traumas (represented by the figure of the ghost) to present circumstances.

Halloween is just around the corner, making it a fun time of the year to pick up a haunted house novel. Whether or not you enjoy the thrills and chills of the season, haunted house novels can be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Where haunted house novels are concerned, it’s less about the ghosts themselves and more about the larger question of what’s haunting the (metaphorical) houses. That’s not to say the ghosts are irrelevant in haunted house novels—on the contrary, they’re often the agents of the haunted houses.

Interestingly, there’s a whole subset of haunted house novels where the house isn’t actually haunted. Sometimes it’s a hoax, other times, the characters believe the house isn’t haunted but discover they were very, very wrong. And still, other times, the house really wasn’t haunted…until someone died partway through the novel, and then (you guessed it): now it’s haunted.

Regardless of whether or not the literary haunted house is haunted by actual ghosts, the question of what exactly haunts the house is usually a central concern. In other words, the houses in haunted house novels tend to be haunted by larger issues that may or may not be magnified by a paranormal presence.

The books on this list feature a mix of haunted house types, but what they all have in common is that their houses are haunted by some form of bigotry. Whether it’s racism, sexism, ableism, or some other form of hateful ideology, these haunted houses have a lot to say about the issues we’re haunted by today. And with Halloween (and a big election) looming on the horizon, well, there’s no shortage of skeletons in our cultural closet.

So grab a haunted house novel and get reading, because there’s always something (or someone) lurking in the shadows just waiting to be discovered.

Harvest House by Cynthia Leitich Smith I love that Smith’s YA novel is about a Halloween haunted house attraction that’s actually haunted. It opens with a ghost named Celeste telling the reader, “The Bad Man has many faces, and I remember them all.” If that’s not a fantastic first line, I don’t know what is! From there, the novel delivers Hughie Wolfe, a teenager who’s excited to get to work behind the scenes at the new autumn attraction. But when racist Halloween tropes and real-world violence against Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people converge, the haunting at the heart of this tale turns out to be much bigger than the average teenage drama. The fact that the story unfolds in chapters that count down to Halloween lends a further sense of urgency to it that will have you turning pages like there’s no tomorrow.