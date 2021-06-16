This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the U.S, there’s an awards season that puts a spotlight on movies, music, and such. There are the Oscars, the Emmys, the Tony Awards, and the Grammys, just to name a few. The Grammys in particular, recognize audiobooks. To help you understand how this all works, here’s a little introduction to the Grammys, and how some of your favorite authors landed Grammy award-winning audiobooks.

The Grammys are an annual award ceremony that celebrates and recognizes audio content, and mostly focuses on music. They trophy that winners are awarded is a gold-colored gramophone, and the winners are chosen by the voters of the Recording Academy; these are music industry professionals.

Many awards are handed out across musical genres, like Album Of The Year; Best Rock Song; Best Traditional R&B Performance; and Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album. As part of their slate of awards, there’s a Best Spoken Word Album category and this includes audiobooks and poetry.

To be eligible for the Grammys of a specific year, the recording must have been released within a specific time period. According to the Grammys website, the ballots “subject to classification and qualifications under rules or regulations approved by the Board of Trustees. From time to time, the Board may vote to amend the qualification criteria for consideration for a GRAMMY Award or other award.” For the official rules and regulations for the 2021 Grammys, click here.

Authors that have won Grammys for audiobooks in the last 20 years, of books that they wrote, are: Rachel Maddow, Michelle Obama, President Jimmy Carter, Carrie Fisher, Carol Burnett, Joan Rivers, Stephen Colbert, Janis Ian, and Betty White. There’s also Jon Stewart, Michael J. Fox, President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, Al Franken, Maya Angelou, and Quincy Jones. An audiobook of Vice President Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth also won a Grammy, but he was not the narrator.

Audiobooks Newsletter Sign up for Audiobooks to receive the latest from the audiobooks world. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

5 Examples of Grammy-Winning Audiobooks