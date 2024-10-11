Glam Girl and Frenemy Horror is the Vibe This Season

While there are dozens of brilliant sports-themed middle grade books to choose from, the best ones don’t just delve into the sport itself. Although that’s often an important part of it and can inspire young readers to try new activities they otherwise wouldn’t have thought of, sports books for middle grade readers also let young sports fans explore issues like body confidence, friendship, and even how to stand up to adults who are pushing them too hard. Some look at the historical inequalities in sports, like racist segregation or the underfunding of women’s sports, while others use the graphic novel medium to create an action-packed sporting tale.