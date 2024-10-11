How Book Bans Have Changed the Lives and Education of Librarians

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has an MLIS from the University of Illinois and works full time as a Circulation & Reference Manager in Illinois. She has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying and takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers. When she's not at work, she's at home watching the Cubs with her cats and her cardigan collection. Other hobbies include scrapbooking, introducing more readers to the Church of Tana French, and convincing her husband that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

What’s been happening with libraries over the last couple weeks? Let’s take a look!

The Carnegie Corporation of New York will donate $4 million to three of NYC’s public libraries to provide English language and workforce training classes for adults as well as civics and college—and career-prep courses for teenagers.

San Francisco Public Library and Hoopla are bringing free digital resources to county jails.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian’s One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Censorship News

ALA and PEN America offer new data on recent book bans.

How book banning campaigns have changed the lives and education of librarians. I can’t even imagine how what it would be like going through an MLIS right now.

Educators’ stories about preemptive book bans show how schools are censoring themselves.