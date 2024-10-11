Read This Portal Fantasy Meets Trolly Problem

Long Live Evil is the trolly problem set on a massive, epic-fantasy stage with enough blood, gore, murder, and consequences to satisfy grim dark fantasy readers and enough hijinks to satisfy theater kids. Morality and reality are in constant negotiation as Rae decides what she will and will not do to survive, but the lines are more mixed than you can possibly imagine.

Going into the other world Rae says, “Everything is a story. What is evil? What is Love? People decide upon them, each taking a jagged shard of belief and piecing the shards together. Enough blood and tears can buy a life. Enough faith can make something true. People invent truth the same way they do everything else: together.” The rest of the book is a constant struggle to rewrite the story of the Villainess all while half remembering what happened to her in the first place.