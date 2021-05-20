Featured Trailer: THE EX-GIRLFRIEND OF MY EX-GIRLFRIEND IS MY GIRLFRIEND by Maddy Court

The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend, published by Chronicle Books. Available wherever books are sold.

Fix yourself a cup of non-caffeinated herbal tea and prepare to laugh, cry, reminisce, and feel your feelings as you read through these quintessentially queer dating dilemmas. In The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend, advice columnist Maddy Court (a.k.a. Xena Worrier Princess) answers anonymous queries from lesbian, bisexual, and queer women and people of marginalized genders. Illustrated by comics artist Kelsey Wroten and based on the viral zine of the same name, this book answers all your questions about queer relationships with the warmth and honesty of the gay big sister you wish you had.