Extra, Extra!: The Book News Book Riot Covered this Week

Han Kang, the South Korean author best known for her surreal novel The Vegetarian, has just been announced as the winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, making her the first author from her country to ever do so.

The Vegetarian was originally published in 2007, then it was translated to English and released in 2016, which won it that year’s International Booker Prize. It follows a married woman who bucks tradition and stops eating meat, which eventually leads to her eating nothing at all. This passive rebellion is a result of wanting to have a ‘”plant-like” existence’ — but passive though it is, it leads her down a path of abuse, estrangement, and a complete change of body and mind.