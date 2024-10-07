The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The bestseller lists are not playing nice together this week: there is not one book that all of them agree is a top ten bestseller. While most of these books will be familiar titles, we have a few new titles this week: Intermezzo by Sally Rooney, The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon, and Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks.
Unfortunately, Bill O’Reilly’s new book is still clinging on. He was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment lawsuits and an exposé by the New York Times, and that’s just one of many controversies, so it’s unfortunate that he still has an audience.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Fraud by Zadie Smith and All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
