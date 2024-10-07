The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The bestseller lists are not playing nice together this week: there is not one book that all of them agree is a top ten bestseller. While most of these books will be familiar titles, we have a few new titles this week: Intermezzo by Sally Rooney, The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon, and Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks.

Unfortunately, Bill O’Reilly’s new book is still clinging on. He was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment lawsuits and an exposé by the New York Times, and that’s just one of many controversies, so it’s unfortunate that he still has an audience.