The Rise of Environmental Book Clubs

An Environmental Book Club in Action

The numbers agree, reflecting the growing public interest in the environment, its beauties and the dangers it’s facing: the virtual Environmental Book Club has 2387 followers on Instagram (@envirobookclub) and 482 members on Goodreads. In the introductions message board on Goodreads, co-founder Fran Haddock mentions that they “initially thought it would just be a small group of maybe 6-8 of us but it was quickly apparent the interest was much more!”

Gadeas Lara and de Ambrosio were faced with the same situation: the interest from their audience was far larger than they expected. They eventually had to limit the number of members, as they both agree on the importance of manageable groups to foster discussions — a too large group of people means that a percentage of them will be left unheard. And the discussion is the point: she mentions that due to the pandemic, “my international trips were cancelled, but I needed to converse with others about these concerns.”

It is through discussion that ideas coalesce, and action begins to take place. Ultimately, action is the goal of an environmental book club is always to inform in order to transform. Gadeas Lara points out that every book is a starting point, that it should “inform to raise awareness and trigger action.”