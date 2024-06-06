Despite all my best attempts to search, I can’t seem to find the originator of this idea, but it stuck with me. So, I decided to take a handful of cozy fantasy books and count how many times they mentioned tea. This is a random selection based on the ebooks (and in one case, graphic novel) I had on hand. The rules: “tea” and “teas” count, but tea included within a word — like”teacup” or “teapot” — don’t. These are also rough counts, because searching through the ebook also brought up words like “teaching,” so I had to rely on my own questionable ability to keep track of numbers.

All of the cozy fantasy books included the word tea, but they ranged from just one mention to more than 90(!) mentions. Without further ado, let’s get into the books!