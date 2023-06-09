Travel the World in 122 Cookbooks
Have you always wanted try a real Belgian waffle? What about borscht? Perhaps you’re missing a favorite dish that your neighbor’s grandma made when you were growing up? Cooking is always an adventure, especially without a good recipe. A quick google search might pull up an okay recipe but you might have to weed through several pages just to find the ingredients. For a new-to-you recipe, go straight to the source with a cookbook you’d like to visit next. Amazing food should not be limited to traveling — make it at home and share with your loved ones!
As a more frugal alternative to globe-trotting, cooking your way across the globe will transport your taste buds and maybe open up the doors to some new local grocers. Inside the pages of these cookbooks, not only will you find enticing recipes for every type of cuisine, but treasured family stories — the kind that get told over and over with big laughs — lush landscape photography, and the historical and cultural information you might learn on a guided tour.
No passport needed for this world tour — I’ve divided this list up by continent for ease of navigation. Grab your apron and let’s get cooking!
Africa
Cameroon: Saka Saka by Anto Cacagne, Alline Princet
Taste the best of Cameroon and neighboring countries with this vibrant and evocative cookbook.
Comoros: In Bibi’s Kitchen by Hawa Hassan, Julia Turshen
Eight grandmothers from eastern African nations share their signature dishes and family tales in this beautiful book.
Egypt: Eat, Habibi, Eat! by Shahir Massoud
This endearing cookbook includes recipes for staple dishes and street food finds.
Eritrea: Habesha Cooking by Reda Habte
Simple, delicious Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes to try at home.
Ethiopia: Ethiopia by Yohanis Gebreyesus
Gebreyesus invites readers on a culinary journey, with recipes for hearty soups, meats, vegetarian dishes, and gorgeous photography to show off the beauty of Ethiopia in this James Beard award-winning cookbook.
Gambia: The Gambian Cookbook by Michele Daryanani, Shakhil Shaw
Childhood friends Daryanani and Shaw swap stories and treasured recipes in this comprehensive Gambian cookbook.
Ghana: Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen by Zoe Adjonyoh
Step into Adjonyoh’s kitchen for a taste of bold, remixed, and traditional Ghanian foods.
Kenya: A Spicy Touch by Noorbanu Nimji, Karen Anderson
Kenyan and North Indian cultures come together beautifully in this gorgeous cookbook.
Madagascar: Mankafy Sakafo by Jill Donenfeld
Inspired by her travels, Donenfeld shares Malagasy recipes using fresh, plentiful ingredients like rice, coconut, and seafood.
Mauritius: The Island Kitchen by Selina Periampillai
This beautifully illustrated cookbook includes 80+ recipes from Mauritius and nearby islands.
Morocco: Casablanca: My Moroccan Food by Nargisse Benkabbou
Moroccan food blogger Benkabbou shares family recipes and exciting new dishes in this beautiful cookbook.
Nigeria: The Ultimate Nigerian Cookbook by Chy Anegbu
Chef Chy has gathered 92 of the most popular Nigerian recipes, for the definitive guide to Nigerian cookery.
Senegal: Vegan Africa by Marie Kacouchia
This bright cookbook includes 70 vegan recipes, inspired by 15 African nations.
Seychelles: Fishing and Cooking by ilian iliev, Nikolay Bozakov
Global chefs share their fishing adventures and favorite seafood dishes in this illustrated digital cookbook.
Sierra Leone: Sweet Salone by Maria Bradford
Inspired by childhood memories and a rich cultural history, this meditative cookbook includes beautiful photography, fusion recipes, and heartfelt stories.
South Africa: Simply Seven Colors by Zola Nene
Plate up the rainbow with this South African book that encourages joyful, colorful eating.
Tanzania: Guide to Cooking Tanzanian Basic Dishes by Hidaya Mponezya, Upewa Mponezya
Mother-daughter team Hidaya and Upewa share their favorite dishes and cooking tips with warmth and laughter.
Zambia: In My Kitchen by Kasano Mwanza
Part memoir, part cookbook, Mwanza shares his personal history through food and photos.
Zimbabwe: Flavors of Africa by Evi Aki
Sample an array of exciting flavors with this cookbook that features recipes from all over Africa, from Angola to Zimbabwe.
Asia
Afghanistan: Parwana: Recipes and Stories from an Afghan Kitchen by Durkhanai Ayubi
This colorful book invites you to create flavorful dishes to share with your family.
Armenia: Lavash: The Bread that Launched 1,000 Meals by Kate Leahy, Ara Zada, John Lee
Learn how to make Armenia’s signature flatbread, plus dozens of soups, salads, and stews to pair with lavash.
Azerbaijan: Taste of Persia by Naomi Duguid
Pack your bags with Duguid as she travels through the Persian culinary region, with 125 tasty recipes.
Bangladesh: My Bangladeshi Cookbook by Vikas Jaffrey
Explore Bangladeshi multi-course offerings in fish, vegetables, lentils, and rice, all packed with color and flavor.
Brunei: The Brunei Cookbook by Hilbert Luettigen
Enjoy Brunei’s unique blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Arab cuisines with this simple cookbook.
Cambodia: Sweet, Savory, Spicy by Sarah Tiong
Sample the best of Southeast Asian street food without leaving home with this colorful book. Crispy snacks, salty treats, and an entire chapter devoted to sauces!
China: The Cookbook by Kei Lum Chan and Diora Fong Chan
This illustrated cookbook includes regional favorites like Jiangsu drunken chicken and Chinese takeout staples like sweet and sour spare ribs.
India: Chaat by Maneet Chauhan, Jody Eddy
Inspired by Chauhan’s travels across India, this vibrant cookbook includes recipes for snacks, street food treats, and home-style dishes.
Indonesia: Coconut & Sambal by Lara Lee
Lee makes Indonesian cooking easy with 80 tasty recipes.
Iran: Cooking in Iran by Najmieh Batmanglij
Cooking in Iran is packed with 250+ recipes, practical cooking tips, and cultural tidbits you won’t find anywhere else.
Iraq: The Iraqi Cookbook by Lamees Ibrahim
Detailed and easy to follow, this cookbook has 200+ recipes, plus tips on specialty ingredients and historical notes.
Israel: Sababa by Adeena Sussman
Sussman invites readers into her kitchen for 125 exciting recipes, including tahini caramel tart and roasted grape salad.
Japan: Japanese Home Cooking by Sonoko Sakai
Sakai provides passionate, clear instruction in the fundamentals of Japanese cooking.
Jordan: The New Book of Middle Eastern Food by Claudia Roden
This incredible collection features 800 enticing recipes from Jordan and surrounding countries in the Middle East.
Laos: Traditional Recipes of Laos by Phia Sing
This illustrated cookbook is printed in Laotian and English, with traditional recipes.
Lebanon: My Lebanese Cookbook by Tarik Fallous
Focusing on grains and fresh produce, this book has 80+ flavorful family recipes.
Malaysia: Sambal Shiok by Mandy Yin
Family favorites, new recipes, and Malay fusion cuisine make up this enjoyable cookbook.
Maldives: Cook Maldives by Shaai Sattar
Glimpse into the everyday food life of the Maldives with hundreds of beautiful photos, step-by-step instructions, and recipes for popular dishes.
Mongolia: Eating with Genghis Khan by Jim Huffman
Huffman looks back on his travels through Mongolia, providing 22 recipes and travel tips.
Myanmar: Mandalay by MiMi Aye
More than a list of recipes, Aye shares history, family stories, cultural context, and all the specialty techniques you’ll need in this informative and entertaining book.
Nepal: Rana Cookbook by Rohini Rana
This book is an invitation to explore Nepali’s crisp, flavorful cuisine, in food fit for royalty.
Oman: Cardamom and Lime by Sarah al-Hamad
Explore the flavors of the Arabian gulf with this aesthetically pleasing cookbook.
Pakistan: Summers Under the Tamarind Tree by Sumayya Usmani
Food writer and cooking teacher Usmani shares childhood stories of growing up in Pakistan, along with 100 recipes for rich, fragrant dishes for any occasion.
Palestine: Dine in Palestine by Heifa Odeh
This comprehensive cookbook includes Palestine’s national dish, Musakhan, main dishes, and sweet desserts.
Phillipines: Quintessential Filipino Cooking by Liza Agbanlog
Bring the taste of Philippines home with this 75-recipe cookbook, featuring dishes like chicken pochero and lomi soup.
Saudi Arabia: Modern Flavors of Arabia by Suzanne Husseini
Refresh your kitchen with updated versions of classic Arabian dishes, like fragrant pilaf, homemade kibbeh, and spiced shawarma.
Singapore: The Little Book of Singapore Food by Emily Yeo, Illustrated by Benjamin Wang
Save yourself a plane ticket to Singapore with this colorfully illustrated guide to Singapore’s best and yummiest foods.
South Korea: My Korea by Hooni Kim
Michelin starred Chef Hooni’s debut cookbook is packed with 90 delectable, contemporary Korean recipes, combining traditional flavors with new techniques.
Sri Lanka: Rambutan by Cynthia Shanmugalingam
Lush and exuberant, this cookbook has over 70 recipes for main dishes, snacks, and sweets for every occasion.
Syria: Sumac by Anas Atassi
This stunning book is full of family recipes, personal accounts, and beautiful landscape photography.
Taiwan: Made in Taiwan by Clarissa Wei
Celebrate Taiwan’s food heritage with Wei as she provides 100 in-depth recipes and thoughtful essays.
Thailand: Sabai by Pailin Chongchitnant
Chongchitnant shares 100 authentic and simple Thai dishes to make and enjoy at home, with included video links for extra cooking tips.
United Arab Emirates: Date and Chami by Maryam Mubarak
Wow your taste buds with recipes inspired by Old Dubai’s foods and modern flavors and techniques.
Uzbekistan: Lyudmila’s Hometown Flavors by Tumaris Hone and Lyudmila Balestrin
This cookbook includes Uzbek/Russian recipes for every meal.
Vietnam: Vietnamese: Simple Vietnamese Food To Cook At Home by Uyen Luu
Keep it simple with 85 tasty and quick recipes for soups, salads, and dinners for busy nights.
Australia and Oceania
Australia: Mabu Mabu: An Australian Kitchen Cookbook by Nornie Bero
Chef Nornie gives simple, accessible instructions for dishes like wild boar, kangaroo tail bourguignon, and tips for foraging.
Fiji: Fabulous Fiji Recipes by Rose Rivera
Taste the best of Fiji’s food culture with recipes for cassava, seafood, and bright tropical fruits.
New Zealand: The Great New Zealand Cookbook by Tim Harper, Murray Thom
This 200-recipe collection is a collaboration of New Zealand’s best, for a delicious round up of kiwi favorites.
Europe
Albania: The Best of Albanian Cuisine by Besa Kosova
Step into the Albanian kitchen to create over 150 classic dishes, like sweet and syrupy tulumba, hearty soups, and savory pastries.
Austria: Austrian Desserts and Pastries by Dietmar Fercher, Andrea Karrer
Chefs Fercher and Karrer dish up over 180 desserts, pastries, and Austrian baking basics to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Belgium: Everybody Eats Well in Belgium by Ruth van Waerebeek, Maria Robbins
This cozy book is packed with recipes for slow cooking, stews, desserts, soups, for all kinds of occasions.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Balkan Comfort Food by Jas Brechtl
Fall in love with 50 flavorful recipes, including a highly-rated eggplant Parmesan dish, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Balkan neighbors.
Bulgaria: Traditional Bulgarian Cooking by Atanas Slavov
This collection of 140 recipes brings Bulgarian home cooking into your kitchen, including soups, stews, and yummy cheese pastries.
Croatia: Eat and Love Croatia by Aldo Ivanišević
Simple and classic, this book is a great primer for Croatian cooking.
Cyprus: Ripe Figs by Yasmin Khan
Travel the Mediterranean without leaving your kitchen, with recipes for soups, flat breads, sweets, and more.
Czechia: Czech Cookbook by Nataliya Popova
Have some history with your dinner with this informative cookbook.
Denmark: Classic Recipes of Denmark by Judith Dern, John Nielsen
Visually appealing and concise, this book has 25 simple recipes to explore Danish food.
Estonia: Amber and Rye by Zuza Zak
Immerse yourself in Baltic culture and history with this cookbook, with recipes for pickles, soups, and refreshing summer desserts.
Finland: The Finnish Cookbook by Beatrice Ojakangas
This classic cookbook includes home-style favorites like split pea soup, sour rye bread, and pastries.
France: The Beautiful Cookbook by Gilles Pudlowski
Explore the culinary regions of France in this gorgeously photographed book.
Georgia: Supra by Tiko Tuskadze
In 100 recipes, Tuskadze shares Georgia’s unique food culture and history.
Germany: Easy German Cookbook by Karen Lodder
Learn to make 80 of Germany’s essential soups, breads, and sweets with simple, clear instructions and a bit of German history on the side.
Greece: My Big Fat Greek Cookbook by Christos Sourligas, Evdokia Antginas
Sourligas shares iconic Greek recipes, like moussaka and spanakopita, made sweeter with family stories and full color photographs.
Hungary: Hungarian Cookbook by Yolanda Nagy Fintor
Try out traditional Hungarian recipes with a contemporary twist.
Iceland: North: The New Nordic Cuisine of Iceland by Gunnar Karl Gíslason, Jody Eddy
Restauranteur Gíslason shares his creative process and collection of surprising Icelandic dishes.
Ireland: My Irish Table by Cathal Armstrong, David Hagedorn
Chef Cathal Armstrong shares his culinary journey, in 130 recipes that highlight Ireland’s bountiful produce, dairy, and meat industries.
Italy: Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking By Marcella Hazan
This kitchen library staple has been in print for 30 years, with charming illustrations and delicious recipes. There’s something for everyone with recipes for soups, pastas, vegetables, and meat dishes.
Latvia: Latvian Eats by Liva Ulmane
Keep warm with traditional soups, stews, and porridges.
Lithuania: Art of Lithuanian Cooking by Maria Gieysztor de Gorgey
This comprehensive cookbook includes 150 recipes for hearty Lithuanian main dishes, snacks, and holiday desserts.
Luxembourg: Ketty Thull by Carlo Sauber
Explore the beauty of Luxembourg through recipes, stories, and gorgeous photographs.
Malta: Mediterranean Recipes From The Islands by Simon Bajada
Bajada captures the unique blend of cultures that make up Maltese cuisine in this cookbook.
Expected publication July 2023
Montenegro: Montenegrin Cookbook by Lukas Prochazka
Sample some of Montenegro’s basics, including soups, stuffed cabbage, and biscuit cake.
Netherlands: Dutch Treats by William Woys Weaver
This book is a treasure of heritage recipes like shoofly cake and the original Snickerdoodle cookie recipe.
Norway: Norwegian Baking by Nevada Berg
Bake your way through the seasons with this baking book. Berg shares recipes for delectable treats, homemade snacks, and everyday eats.
Poland: Polska by Zuza Zak
Zak shares a fresh, new take on traditional Polish dishes, with enticing photographs and tidbits of Polish history.
Portugal: The Cookbook by Leandro Carreira
Dive into Portuguese cuisine with 555 recipes, celebrating home cooking, fine dining, and everything in between.
Romania: Carpathia by Irina Georgescu
Food writer Georgescu celebrates Romanian tradition with recipes for street food and breads, shareable sides, and pickles and preserves, in this gorgeous book.
Russia: Kachka by Bonnie Frumpkin Morales, Deena Prichep
Morales offers a sparkling, contemporary approach to traditional Russian fare, in 100 nostalgic recipes.
Serbia: Serbian Cookbook by Miroslav Nikolic
Try out Serbia’s unique fusion of Middle Eastern, Balkan, and Mediterranean flavors with this book.
Slovakia: My Slovak Kitchen by Peter Petrzala
This novice-friendly book includes recipes for dishes like roast pork, goulash, or cheesy baked chicken.
Spain: The Spanish Home Kitchen by José Pizarro
Nostalgic and modern, this cookbook includes 80 recipes for simple, seasonal dishes for eating well.
Sweden: Little Swedish Kitchen by Rachel Khoo
In 100 simple and beautiful recipes, Khoo provides a guide to Swedish main dishes, sweets, celebratory meals, and everyday eats.
Switzerland: Helvetic Kitchen by Andie Pilot
Join food blogger Andie Pilot on a culinary journey through Switzerland, with recipes for traditional fare and modern classics.
Turkey: The Turkish Cookbook by Musa Dagdeviren
This 550-recipe volume includes regional variations on Turkish classics like chicken kebabs, pistachio baklava, and lamb kofte, with gorgeous photography, cooking tips, and historical notes.
Ukraine: Budmo! by Anna Voloshyna
Celebrate good food with this vibrant book of Ukrainian treats, main dishes and sides, and special holiday meals.
United Kingdom: The British Cookbook by Ben Mervis
Mervis guides home cooks through 550 of Britain’s classic dishes, including Welsh rarebit, Victoria sponge, and shepherd’s pie.
North And Central America
The Bahamas: The Moonflower Room by Hilary B. Booker
The Moonflower Room was a special dining club in Nassau, Bahamas, serving up plant-based locally sourced meals. This lyrical cookbook reproduces some of the famous recipes with stories and Bahamian food traditions.
Barbados: Barbados and Jamaican Recipe Cookbook by Mark Gittens
Take it step by step with this easy guide to your favorite Caribbean foods like Bajan flying fish and cou-cou.
Belize: I Belize You Can by Dr. Gregory Arana
Go beyond the basics with tempting tamales, stew chicken, enchiladas, and coconut delicacies.
Canada: Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip by Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller
Explore the diversity and beauty of Canada through the stories and recipes of 80+ contributors in this road trip cookbook.
Cuba: A Taste of Old Cuba by Maria Josefa Lluria De O’Higgins
Step back in time with 150 recipes inspired by O’Higgins’s Cuban childhood.
Dominica: Dominican Gourmet by Mayma Raphael
Raphael guides readers in making traditional Dominican foods like callalloo soup and octopus, with an updated twist.
Dominican Republic: The Dominican Kitchen by Vanessa Mota
Blogger Vanessa Mota invites you into her Dominican kitchen with 80 flavorful traditional recipes.
El Salvador: Delicious El Salvador by Alicia Maher
Maher shares over 70 recipes for everyday Salvadoran favorites like soups, stews, tamales, and pupusas to keep your table full of delicious meals.
Guatemala: Amalia’s Guatemalan Kitchen by Amalia Moreno-Damgaard
Chef Amalia offers a fresh approach to traditional Guatemalan cuisine, with nods to her grandmother’s kitchen and French cooking techniques.
Haiti: Bak Fritay by Natacha Gomez
Bring Haiti’s tastiest street foods home with this colorful cookbook.
Honduras: Honduran Kitchen by Rosa Tamajon
Just like Abuela used to make it: Tamajon shares recipes and stories from her own family’s table.
Jamaica: Original Flava by Craig McAnuff, Shaun McAnuff
Brothers Craig and Shaun share Jamaican dishes full of flavor and fun, like banana fritter cheesecake, plantain bean burgers, and curry goat.
Mexico: Oaxaca by Bricia Lopez, Javier Cabral
This cookbook includes 140 delightful recipes from the culinary heart of Mexico.
Nicaragua: Nicaraguan Cookbook by Trudy Espinoza-Abrams
Reminiscing on her childhood in Granada, Nicaragua, Espinoza-Abrams shares her grandmother’s recipes.
Panama: Panama On A Plate by Yadira Stamp
Chef Yadira shares tips for creating authentic Panamanian food at home.
United States of America: The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen by Sean Sherman
Part cookbook, part foraging guide, this practical and approachable book focuses on ingredients indigenous to the USA.
South America
Argentina: The Food and Cooking of Argentina by Cesar Bartolini
Explore Argentina’s traditional and exciting cuisine in 65 recipes, including Argentinian barbecue.
Brazil: Travel to Brazil by Polyana de Oliveira
This cookbook is a love letter to de Oliveira’s home country, including stories of tradition and culture surrounding recipes and photographs.
Chile: Food and Cooking of Chile by Boris Basso Benelli
Explore Chile’s bountiful indigenous foods like potatoes, corn, and quinoa.
Colombia: Colombiana by Mariana Velásquez
Turn your next dinner into a Colombian feast with this vibrant book of recipes and tablescapes.
Ecuador: The Amazing Ecuadorian Cookbook by Camila Navia
Discover Ecuador’s rich flavors in 70+ practical recipes.
Guyana: Caribbean Paleo by Althea Brown
Brown incorporates childhood dishes from Guyana with Caribbean flavors from Jamaica and Trinidad to fit paleo dietary needs.
Expected publication August 2023
Peru: The Fire of Peru by Ricardo Zarate, Jenn Garbee
Bring Peruvian flavors to your kitchen, guided by restauranteur-chef Zarate.
Trinidad and Tobago: Sweet Hands by Rain Ganeshram
Updated with 120 recipes, this cookbook brings the exciting flavors of Trinidad and Tobago into your kitchen.
Venezuela: Arepa by Irena Stein
Learn to make Venezuela’s most defining food, plus all the fillings to go inside the round, crispy bread.
Expected publication July 2023
Just in case your kitchen library is still missing a few volumes after that round-the-world trip, visit our cookbook archives to fill in the gaps.