The Cat’s Meow: Here Are Your Purr-Fect Cat Bookmarks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Books and cats are the purr-fect combination. Cats make an ideal reading companion as they ask so little of you while you’re consuming your next chapter, and in the colder weather, they help keep your lap or your feet toasty. Not only do they provide cozy kinship, but cats offer an incredible array of purrfect literary puns for readers, too. Even if you don’t have your own cat to snuggle with or love on, never fear. One of the ways you can hang with the cool cats is with an array of cat bookmarks.

Whether you love a good magnetic bookmark, a fancy above-the-book-edge bookmark, or just love cute images of sweet or funny felines, look no further. You’ll find that sweet cat bookmark below.

Cat bookmarks aren’t enough? Never fear. We’ve got a roundup here of awesome cat notebooks, so you’ll want to purr-use that list for more bookish kitty finds.

There’s no use leaving you hanging….you know we’ve also got a list of literary cat names for when you’re itching for inspiration to name your tome-tastic tabby or tortie something with bookish cred. Meow!

These Cat Bookmarks Are The Cat’s Pajamas I keep this bookmark in my saved goods because I plan to buy it some day. Look at this tuxedo cat! Look at the fun cat pun! Ugh, it’s perfect. $6.

I love that this lucky cat sits on top of your book and waits patiently for you to return. $13.

The artistry that goes into these metal bookmarks is incredible, and I’m very tempted to snag this black cat bookmark. $22 and up.

When you love all things celestial and all things cat, this watercolor celestial cat bookmark is going to tick all your boxes. $5 and up.

Knowing how sharp kitty claws are, you know this cat isn’t going to lose your place. $25 for the metal bookmark.

Not only is this wooden cat bookmark adorable, it’s also customizable. Name him something fun and literary (it’ll go on the back of the bookmark)! $10 and up.

This lil guy is so damn cute! $3 for the top-of-the-page black cat bookmark.

Who doesn’t love a space cat? $3 and up.

This letterpress cat bookmark is minimal in the best ways. Plus, look at that balance. $3.

These glittery cat paw bookmarks are way too fun. Choose your color and your cat. $11.