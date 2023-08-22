However, this isn’t always easy, and kids may resist the outdoors for a number of reasons. Some may fear trying something new or dealing with unknown situations. Some may feel uncomfortable with sounds and textures. There are significant differences between the outdoors in urban areas and the outdoors in regional areas; your backyard may not match the photogenic vistas you see in parenting magazines (if you have a backyard). And there are some kids who may simply have no idea where to start. Books can elicit a sense of adventure and soothe the very real worries of these young minds. This is the list for all of those kids: a shortlist of books to inspire any kid to get outside and see what the fuss is about.

Or as we say: Have Fun. Play Hard. And Get Dirty.