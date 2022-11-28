Riot Headline The Best Bookish Deals for Cyber Monday
Mystery/Thriller Deals

BookRiot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Harlem Shuffle
$2.99 Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Get This Deal
Murder in Mesopotamia
$1.99 Murder in Mesopotamia by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal
Firekeeper's Daughter 
$2.99 Firekeeper's Daughter  by Angeline Bouilley
Get This Deal
The Violin Conspiracy
$1.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendon Slocumb
Get This Deal
An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good
$2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten
Get This Deal