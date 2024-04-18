What’s Lacking in Bookmory

So far, so good, though the app is far from perfect. Because it retrieves data from the phone instead of from the cloud, the app may be slow to launch at first. After the initial slow loading, though, it runs quickly and without lag.

Yet, when you have multiple devices or want to switch between them, it can be inconvenient to use this app, as your data will not be automatically synced. You would have to frequently make backups when making significant changes in order to restore them later, such as when changing phones. It’s easy to delete data from the app when you want to start over, though. You don’t need to request the deletion of your personal account through their team because you can do so yourself.

One of the things I dislike the most about this app is the intrusive ads. If you aren’t on the premium subscription, you may find the ads unappealing.

To top it all off, the language settings on the app only include more than ten major languages, leaving out others. This will not be useful for readers who speak other languages.