Bookish Valentine’s Day Cards for Friends and Lovers
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and I know that the holiday isn’t always a popular one. I honestly miss the way we would celebrate as kids by handing out treats and little cards to everyone in our classes, and as someone who adores stationery and snail mail, I used to really love picking out the perfect Valentines and addressing them to everyone in my class. I feel like there is no reason why we shouldn’t still do that as adults — after all, who says that when we grow up, Valentine’s Day should only be about romance?
I’ve tracked down some of the cutest bookish Valentine’s Day notes and cards for both the lovers in your life and the friends as well! There are two sections, so feel free to scroll past the mushy, gushy ones and straight to the cute, sweet, and punny friendship ones toward the bottom. Bonus: Many of these also come as digital downloads, so if you waited until the last minute, you can still purchase, print, and deliver them!
I recommend including these notes with books (of course) or the perfect little treat or beverage to go with reading a great book!
Valentines for Lovers
Wordle Valentine’s Day Card ($6): For the lover who always gets their Wordle in every day.
Fairy Tale Valentine ($10): This deluxe card is made with vellum, and the design is carefully laser cut and layered to be a stand-out greeting.
Let’s Cuddle and Talk Books ($6): Truly, this is the way to my heart.
You’ve Got a Hold on Me Card ($5): For the library power user in your life, this is the perfect pun.
If You Were a Book Valentine ($5): Our favorite people are like our favorite books; we just don’t want to stop reading them.
You’re Like Curling Up with a Good Book ($5): Nothing beats that cozy, hanging-out-with-a-book feeling.
Of All the Love Stories Valentine ($5): For the reader who really knows romance and knows when they have the real deal.
Dark Romance Valentine ($7): For those who like their romances a little smuttier…
Valentines for Friends
Love in the Bookshop Printable Valentines ($9): Everyone deserves to find a little love in the bookstore, and I love the diversity in these Valentines!
Same Page Valentines ($15+): These fun Valentines come with a little coloring bookmark to give to all your bookish besties!
Printable Book Lovers Puns Valentines ($6): From cheeky to sweet, these Valentines are perfect for slipping into someone’s locker, mailbox, or book.
Funny Friendly Bookish Valentines ($9): Perfect for your friends and book club pals!
No matter what your relationship status might be, I hope you can feel and spread some love this Valentine’s Day!