Bookish Swag for Your Valentine (Or Yourself!)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

February 14 is approaching, and it’s time to start shopping for your Valentine. There are plenty of mixed feelings about the holiday, but trust that I am not referring to a single Boyfriend or Girlfriend when I suggest you stock up. Your Valentine might be a dear friend, a partner in a romantic relationship, or your precious self. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being your own soulmate, buying yourself flowers, or picking out some bookish romance swag to make yourself smile! Are you looking for a reminder of the book boyfriend you adore reading about? Something to gift the book lover in your life? Something spicy to enjoy on your own? Stickers, prints, candles, and shirts…there really is something for everyone if you know where to look.

Below I’ve gathered some romantic things that truly run the gamut. From saucy nods in the direction of explicit romance to chaste references to literary couples (hand flex, anyone?), there are trinkets and trophies to celebrate every kind of Valentine you want to honor. In the northern hemisphere, February is dark, cold, and bleak. Why not break up the monotony with some happy mail? Read on to discover your next purchase, while they last.

Share a quote which, while simple, sums everything up. Get her this Great Gatsby card today. $6

Get your Valentine feeling romantic with these bookmark babes inspired by couples from Casey McQuiston novels. $6

Whether you’re participating in the love or just reading about it, this literary love shirt declares the mood. $31

This lovely print portrays a couple sharing a quiet moment with books, drinks, and stars. $8

Buy it for your Valentine or for yourself — this spicy blind date with a book allows you choose a spice level and a beverage to accompany a surprise romance novel! $19

Looking to up the ante a little? Have this Pride and Prejudice whiskey glass engraved with the name of your Valentine and watch them swoon. $38

Matching shirts aren’t just for Disney. Share your love for each other and your love of Shakespeare with these Romeo and Juliet couple’s shirts. Starting at $15

Looking to transport your Valentine? This candle can help. $17

This quote! It feels like it could apply to romantic love, siblings, platonic friends…it speaks to the soul. $32