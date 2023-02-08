pictures of several items from this Valentine accessories list against a pink background with hearts
Book Fetish

Bookish Swag for Your Valentine (Or Yourself!)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

February 14 is approaching, and it’s time to start shopping for your Valentine. There are plenty of mixed feelings about the holiday, but trust that I am not referring to a single Boyfriend or Girlfriend when I suggest you stock up. Your Valentine might be a dear friend, a partner in a romantic relationship, or your precious self. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being your own soulmate, buying yourself flowers, or picking out some bookish romance swag to make yourself smile! Are you looking for a reminder of the book boyfriend you adore reading about? Something to gift the book lover in your life? Something spicy to enjoy on your own? Stickers, prints, candles, and shirts…there really is something for everyone if you know where to look.

Below I’ve gathered some romantic things that truly run the gamut. From saucy nods in the direction of explicit romance to chaste references to literary couples (hand flex, anyone?), there are trinkets and trophies to celebrate every kind of Valentine you want to honor. In the northern hemisphere, February is dark, cold, and bleak. Why not break up the monotony with some happy mail? Read on to discover your next purchase, while they last.

f-scott-fitzgerald-quote-card

Share a quote which, while simple, sums everything up. Get her this Great Gatsby card today. $6

three bookmarks depicting fictional couples

Get your Valentine feeling romantic with these bookmark babes inspired by couples from Casey McQuiston novels. $6

black tshirt with rainbow colored letters reading Literary Love Is In the Air

Whether you’re participating in the love or just reading about it, this literary love shirt declares the mood. $31

black and white art of a couple's legs, book, and a coffee

This lovely print portrays a couple sharing a quiet moment with books, drinks, and stars. $8

image of a book wrapped in brown paper, a card with a spice scale, a teabag, and other decorative items

Buy it for your Valentine or for yourself — this spicy blind date with a book allows you choose a spice level and a beverage to accompany a surprise romance novel! $19

image of a clear glass with amber liquid, engraved with a jane austen quote, the silhouettes of a couple, and a couple's names

Looking to up the ante a little? Have this Pride and Prejudice whiskey glass engraved with the name of your Valentine and watch them swoon. $38

black and white tshirts with "he is my romeo" and "she is my juliet" with arrows

Matching shirts aren’t just for Disney. Share your love for each other and your love of Shakespeare with these Romeo and Juliet couple’s shirts. Starting at $15

image of a candle with a cartoon image of a couple swooning as if on a romance novel cover

Looking to transport your Valentine? This candle can help. $17

a vinyl sticker with two skeletons embracing

Til death do you part…and beyond. This “we met in chapter one” sticker is darkly romantic. $3

a print with book page background and large bubble letters spelling out a wuthering heights quote

This quote! It feels like it could apply to romantic love, siblings, platonic friends…it speaks to the soul. $32

print of boys shoes facing each other

A Heartstopper themed print to stop the heart of any Valentine who loves the series. $10

Hopefully you’ve found something lovely to treat the one you love — yourself, your Valentine, or maybe both! Looking for more bookish goodness? Check out this Book Fetish full of accessories for your best bookish life. Happy shopping, and as always, happy reading!