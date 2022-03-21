Add Some Festive Bookish Fauna to Your Spring Reading Life

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Spring is the season of rebirth, of growth, of tentatively coming out of one’s long winter hibernation to connect with the outside world once again. Many of us see flowers as the first real signs of spring — here in the midwest, it’s with the beginning buds of the crocuses, pushing their way through the still-hard ground and making room for themselves amid still-lingering snow.

Of course, it’s not just the flowers that tell us spring is near. It’s also the wealth of fauna coming back from long winter breaks. Where the fall fauna are preparing for their time of rest, spring fauna bursts forward with energy aplomb. Whether you love a good baby bunny sighting or enjoy the spring chirps of newly hatched birds, the season has so much to offer.

Readers can enjoy this season with plenty of festive bookish fauna, too. Find below a range of fun goods for book lovers who also love spring animals, including notebooks, bookmarks, clothing, and more. Lean into all things spring and add some cute animal flair to your every day life.

Flora more your jam? Never fear: you can snag some great pressed flower bookmarks or go the DIY route and make your own pressed flower bookmarks.

Fall for Bookish Fauna

The vintage/retro feel of this shirt is trendy and classic at the same time. I’d sit beneath a toadstool with Mr. Frog and read, wouldn’t you? $24

Keep track of your personal library with this custom squirrel ex libris stamp. $23 and up.

As you plan your garden, be it in a container or in your yard, why not add some bookish flair? This metal reading bunny would be perfect. $36

Your spring style will get a big upgrade with this locket in the style of a vintage book. You can choose from a couple of different color options for the bird. $80

The season of transformation really shines through with these three-dimensional butterfly bookmarks. Use them to keep your page or as a way to create some really pretty bookish decor. $4

Your keys will be abuzz with this bee keychain. $6

I relate to this cute but grumpy raccoon on a deeply spiritual level. If you’re looking for a handmade letter press notebook, look no further! $15

Don a pair of butterfly earrings made from the pages of an old book. $17 and up.

While blue leopards may not be common fauna in your neck of the woods (or anywhere), these blue leopard book sleeves scream spring. $12

I love the idea of using seasonal bookends, like these bird bookends, to hold up cookbooks or other small collections in a visible space in your home. $34

Choose from birds, foxes, and many other fun fauna thumb page holders. $10 and up.

Keep your space safe with this laser cut leather bee bookmark. $8, with some color options.

And finally, one more bookmark, because how gorgeous is this gold foil moth design? $6 and up.