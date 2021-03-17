Save Your Place With These Pressed Flower Bookmarks

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

I’ve never successfully figured out what to do with pressed flowers. I don’t tend to save the petals of flowers I buy — and I’m a big believer in treating yourself to a bouquet anytime you please — but flowers from special occasions I have saved. I’m feeling extremely inspired by these pressed flower bookmarks as a potential opportunity to keep those memories alive.

Whether or not you keep old petals yourself, these pressed flower bookmarks are gorgeous. I’m not in the market for a new bookmark right now, but I won’t lie: I may have slipped one or two of these into my cart because they’re too good to resist.

Sweet and Gorgeous Pressed Flower Bookmarks

Select from an array of colors for this wildflower bookmark. $5.

These floral bookmarks feature a fun tassel. $11.

I love the bright colors and how densely packed these resin flower bookmarks are. $12.

Maybe my favorite thing about these bookmarks is the artistry in arranging the flowers. $8.

This selection of pressed floral bookmarks include petals and foil, giving them a unique look. $10 and up.

I can’t help thinking of summer and outdoor reading looking at these bright bookmarks. $9 and up.

I love the mingling of paper cut into the shape of flowers with the petals themselves. $3.

Select a flower or leaf for this minimalist bookmark. $10 and up.

I love the pressed daisy inside a resin feather. $8.

Just one more chapter! $8.

If you love the vintage style bookmark, these handmade, pressed floral bookmarks are swoon-worthy. $14.

How botanical! $18.

These lovely bookmarks combine old dictionary pages with pressed petals. $3.

Select from your petal and leaf options, then have the pressed flower bookmark personalized. $15 and up.

The ombre-esque effect with the resin and flowers here is so appealing. $6 and up.

Talk about the perfect bookmarks for nature lovers. Set of three, $15.