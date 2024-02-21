15 Bookish Candles for Romance Fans

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

As the winter drags on, it’s important to cozy up with your preferred genre as much as possible. Curling up in an armchair under a big blanket with a good book is the best activity for cold, rainy, and snowy days. I’m usually jostling for a place in the comfort of my armchair with my cat. Whatever your genre of choice, there are a great many options for cozy reading these days. For romance fans, the consistent popularity of romance means you have an incredibly deep well to draw from for books to read. To up the coziness factor, you can light a candle near your reading spot.

Bookish candles for romance fans have a variety of smells, so it’s easy to find your preferred scent alongside your preferred sub-genre of romance. The fun of candles for romance fans is that they have a lot of inside jokes for the scents. Even though romance is so wide-reaching in terms of genre and tropes and plots, there are some inside jokes that are foundational to romance readers. Whether the main characters fall in love on a spaceship or in an ancient desert, they could start as friends or enemies before they’re lovers. You can have two characters on opposite sides of a time travel war, or two who are working for the same company but have intense distaste for each other. Some tropes are universally beloved across romance.