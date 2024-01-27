Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 27, 2024 Kelly Jensen Jan 27, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Epic Story of Every Living Thing by Deb Caletti Get This Deal $1.99 Rez Ball by Byron Graves Get This Deal $1.99 House Party by ed. Jason A. Reynolds Get This Deal $2.99 Stars, Hide Your Fires by Jessica Mary Best Get This Deal $1.99 Frankly In Love by David Yoon Get This Deal $1.99 The Darkest Corners by Kara Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 Dig by A. S. King Get This Deal $1.99 Geekerella by Ashley Poston Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Best Books That Won Awards In 2023 25 Books to Read in 2024 8 Gothic Science Fiction Novels That Will Chill and Thrill You New Blood: 10 Modern Horror Classics Keeping the Genre Alive The Worst Dead-End Questions to Ask in Book Club What is Going On With the 2023 Hugo Awards?