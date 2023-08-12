Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 12, 2023 Kelly Jensen Aug 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Davenports by Krystal Marquis Get This Deal $1.99 Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee Get This Deal $1.99 In Nightfall by Suzanne Young Get This Deal $3.99 The Pledge by Cale Dietrich Get This Deal $2.99 The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Girls by Sonia Hartl Get This Deal $4.99 Hunted By The Sky by Tanaz Bhathena Get This Deal $3.99 Dangerous Play by Emmaa Kress Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead Publishers Refuse to Become Complicit in Texas Book Banning 10 of the Best Puzzle Mysteries 12 Hot Picks By Popular Book Clubs For August 2023 The Books That Lost Publishers the Most Money The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads