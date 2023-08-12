Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Davenports
$2.99 The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Get This Deal
Fake Dates and Mooncakes
$1.99 Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee
Get This Deal
In Nightfall
$1.99 In Nightfall by Suzanne Young
Get This Deal
The Pledge
$3.99 The Pledge by Cale Dietrich
Get This Deal
The Weight of Blood
$2.99 The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
The Lost Girls
$2.99 The Lost Girls by Sonia Hartl
Get This Deal
Hunted By The Sky
$4.99 Hunted By The Sky by Tanaz Bhathena
Get This Deal
Dangerous Play
$3.99 Dangerous Play by Emmaa Kress
Get This Deal