Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for May 1, 2023 Deals May 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson Get This Deal $2.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 The Bees by Laline Paull Get This Deal $1.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White Get This Deal $4.99 The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $1.99 The Stand by Stephen King Get This Deal You Might Also Like Expand Your Bookshelf With These 8 Interstellar Books Like The Expanse May 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies Affordable Book Depository Alternatives When Children's Book Authors Don't Like Children's Books 10 SFF Books Out in May 2023 You Don't Want to Miss!