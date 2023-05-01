Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for May 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Anansi Boys
$2.99 Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman
Brown Girl in the Ring
$2.99 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
Gideon the Ninth
$2.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Bees
$1.99 The Bees by Laline Paull
Annihilation
$1.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space
$2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
The Haunting of Tram Car 015
$4.99 The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark
The Stand
$1.99 The Stand by Stephen King
