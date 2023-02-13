Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 13, 2023 Deals Feb 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King & Owen King Get This Deal $1.99 So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens Get This Deal $2.99 The Unbroken by C.L. Clark Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal $4.99 The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $3.99 Lock In by John Scalzi Get This Deal $1.99 Symbiosis by Nicky Drayden Get This Deal You Might Also Like Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books Forget Valentine's Day! February is for Horror: New Horror Coming Out This Month Get Swept Away in New Fantasy Books for February 2023 Start the Year Off Right With 14 New Manga Releases January-February 2023 Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? 12 Of The Best New Children's Books Out February 2023