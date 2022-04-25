Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 25, 2022 Deals Apr 25, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Farrar, Straus and GirouxToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 Jade City by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $1.99 The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty Get This Deal $2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Books That Feel Like Wes Anderson Movies The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 15 of the Best Egyptian Mythology Books Here Are The Great Millennial Novels (So Far) Very Short Stories to Devour in Record Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now