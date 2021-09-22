Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne
Riot Headline OUT OF DARKNESS Pulled For Review in Central Texas Middle Schools
Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals of the Day for September 22, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
MIRA Books

Today's edition of Romance Deals is sponsored by MIRA Books.

Summer Heat
$0.99 Summer Heat by Tori Alvarez et al
Get This Deal
That Perfect Someone
$1.99 That Perfect Someone by Johanna Lindsey
Get This Deal
Feinted Love
$0.99 Feinted Love by Elle Keaton
Get This Deal
A Taste of Her Own Medicine
$0.99 A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha L. Harrison
Get This Deal
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!