Romance Deals Book Riot's Romance Deals for November 1, 2023 Deals Nov 1, 2023 $2.50 Stars Collide by Rachel Lacey Get This Deal $1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 The Roughest Draft by Emily Wibberley Get This Deal $0.99 With Your Permission by Stephanie Nicole Norris Get This Deal $5.99 Totally Folked by Penny Reid Get This Deal $1.99 The Trouble with Mistletoe by Jill Shalvis Get This Deal