Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 31, 2023 Deals May 31, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi Get This Deal $1.99 Heartbreaker by Sarah MacLean Get This Deal $1.99 Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June Get This Deal $1.99 A Brother's Honor by Brenda Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 American Royals by Katherine McGee Get This Deal $2.99 White Hot by Ilona Andrews Get This Deal $4.99 Marriage Bargain with Her Brazilian Boss by Tara Pammi Get This Deal $2.99 Witch Please by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 of the Most Underrated Books on Goodreads 9 Science Fiction Reads for Every Mood 8 Excellent New Cozy Books to Curl Up With This Summer Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Books You've Never Heard of From the 2000s