Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Rotation
$1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi 
Heartbreaker
$1.99 Heartbreaker by Sarah MacLean
Jay's Gay Agenda
$1.99 Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June
A Brother's Honor
$1.99 A Brother's Honor by Brenda Jackson
American Royals
$2.99 American Royals by Katherine McGee
White Hot
$2.99 White Hot by Ilona Andrews 
Marriage Bargain with Her Brazilian Boss
$4.99 Marriage Bargain with Her Brazilian Boss by Tara Pammi 
Witch Please
$2.99 Witch Please by Ann Aguirre
