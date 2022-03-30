Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 30, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing

Wild Rain
$5.49 Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
A Hope Divided
$1.99 A Hope Divided by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
A Rogue by Any Other Name
$1.99 A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean
Get This Deal
Her Favorite Rebound
$3.99 Her Favorite Rebound by Jackie Lau
Get This Deal