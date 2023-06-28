Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 28, 2023 Deals Jun 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas Get This Deal $3.99 The Perks of Loving a Wallflower by Erica Ridley Get This Deal $3.99 The Last Honest Woman by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $2.99 Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen Get This Deal $1.99 You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle Get This Deal $2.99 Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $3.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Fantasy Books You Won't be Able to Put Down The Best New Book Releases Out June 27, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Here are the Best SFF and Horror Books of the Year, According to the Locus Awards 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk