Romance Deals Book Riot's Romance Deals for February 21, 2024 Deals Feb 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Gay Best Friend by Nicolas DiDomizio Get This Deal $0.99 The Pursuit Of... by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $0.99 Flinging All Spring by Lula White Get This Deal $2.99 Better When He's Bad by Jay Crownover Get This Deal $2.50 In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros Get This Deal $2.99 The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren Get This Deal