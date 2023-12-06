Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Three Holidays and a Wedding
$5.99 Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley
Get This Deal
There's Something About Merry
$1.99 There's Something About Merry by Codi Hall
Get This Deal
The Marquis who Mustn't
$4.99 The Marquis who Mustn't by Courtney Milan
Get This Deal
Payback's a Witch 
$1.99 Payback's a Witch  by Lana Harper
Get This Deal
The Belle of Belgrave Square
$1.99 The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Matthews
Get This Deal
Falling Hard for the Royal Guard
$0.99 Falling Hard for the Royal Guard by Megan Clawson
Get This Deal