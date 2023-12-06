Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 6, 2023 Deals Dec 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $5.99 Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley Get This Deal $1.99 There's Something About Merry by Codi Hall Get This Deal $4.99 The Marquis who Mustn't by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $1.99 Payback's a Witch by Lana Harper Get This Deal $1.99 The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal $0.99 Falling Hard for the Royal Guard by Megan Clawson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written The 20 Best Books of the Year, According to Esquire Goodreads Staff Share Their Top Books of 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out December 5, 2023 The New Yorker's Best Books of 2023 The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times