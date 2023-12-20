Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 20, 2023 Deals Dec 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest Get This Deal $1.99 The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams Get This Deal $0.99 12 Dukes of Christmas (Books 1-2) by Erica Ridley Get This Deal $3.99 Never Never by Colleen Hoover Get This Deal $2.99 Grace Under Fire by Julie Garwood Get This Deal $2.99 Brynn and Sebastian Hate Each Other by Bethany Turner Get This Deal You Might Also Like Historical Fiction Books for People Who Don't Like Historical Fiction The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out December 19, 2023 Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge Relatable Snoopy Comic Panels About Writing Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023