Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Riot Headline Meet the Winners of the 56th Annual Nebula Awards

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for June 7, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Soho Crime.
Today's edition of Mystery Deals is sponsored by Soho Crime.

Today's Featured Deals

Murder in the Crooked House
$1.99 Murder in the Crooked House by Soji Shimada, Louise Heal Kawai (Translator)
Get This Deal
The Cheerleaders
$1.99 The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas
Get This Deal

Previous Mystery Deals

Uptown Thief by Aya de León for $2.99

No Exit by Taylor Adams for $4.99

Broken Places (A Chicago Mystery Book 1) by Tracy Clark for $1.99

Leaving Atlanta by Tayari Jones for $3.99

Malice by Keigo Higashino, Alexander O. Smith (Translator) for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!