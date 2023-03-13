Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for March 13, 2023 Deals Mar 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk Get This Deal $2.99 Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen Get This Deal $1.99 Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai Get This Deal $2.99 Over My Dead Body by Get This Deal $3.99 The Chain by Adrian McKinty Get This Deal $2.99 We Knew All Along by Mina Hardy Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Most Famous Dragons in Mythology and Books 9 of the Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books To Read In March 2023 8 of the Best Manga Websites 6 of the Best Ways to Get Paid to Read Books 8 Award-Winning Nonfiction Books You Might Not Have Heard Of The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists