Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 27, 2022 Deals Sep 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Erewhon BooksToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Erewhon Books. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Murder on the Red River by Marcie R. Rendon Get This Deal $1.99 Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp Get This Deal $1.99 The Ice Queen by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest Get This Deal $4.99 Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $1.99 What Happens on Vacation... by Brenda Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 Life Support by Tess Gerritsen Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley Get This Deal $1.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $4.99 My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Bitter Greens by Kate Forsyth Get This Deal $4.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown Get This Deal $4.99 Origin by Dan Brown Get This Deal $2.99 Sex, Murder and a Double Latte by Kyra Davis Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Must-Read Witchy Mysteries & Thrillers 12 Short Horror Novels Under 300 Pages 10 of the Best Antihero Characters in Literature 10 of the Best Goodreads Reviewers to Follow Quiz: Which Character from the Peanuts Comics Are You? Weaving Magic: 8 Fantasy Books With Magic Systems Based on Art