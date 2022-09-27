Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 27, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Murder on the Red River
$1.99 Murder on the Red River by Marcie R. Rendon
Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies
$1.99 Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp
The Ice Queen
$1.99 The Ice Queen by Alice Hoffman
Grave Reservations
$1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law
$4.99 Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
What Happens on Vacation...
$1.99 What Happens on Vacation... by Brenda Jackson
Life Support
$1.99 Life Support by Tess Gerritsen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Perfect Escape
$1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie
$1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley
The Days of Abandonment
$1.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
My Sister, the Serial Killer
$4.99 My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Previous Daily Deals

Bitter Greens
$2.99 Bitter Greens by Kate Forsyth
Pretty Things
$4.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Origin
$4.99 Origin by Dan Brown
Sex, Murder and a Double Latte
$2.99 Sex, Murder and a Double Latte by Kyra Davis
