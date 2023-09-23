Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 23, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Shiver Series
$4.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater
Always Running
$2.99 Always Running by Luis J. Rodríguez
Hold You Down
$2.99 Hold You Down by Tracy Brown
All My Puny Sorrows
$4.99 All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews
Meeting Millie
$1.49 Meeting Millie by Clare Ashton
Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned
$1.99 Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned by Walter Mosley
The Librarian of Auschwitz
$3.99 The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe
Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk
$2.99 Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Dowry of Blood
$2.99 Dowry of Blood by S.T. Gibson
The Spear Cuts Through Water
$1.99 The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez
Kaikeyi
$2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
How Y'all Doing?
$1.99 How Y'all Doing? by Leslie Jordan
Previous Daily Deals

Untethered Sky
$2.99 Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee
Breath
$2.99 Breath by James Nestor
The Need
$1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips
What My Bones Know
$4.99 What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
