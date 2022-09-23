Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Orbit

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Orbit.

Today's Featured Deals

Bring Up the Bodies
$2.99 Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel
Get This Deal
Little Women (150th Anniversary Edition)
$1.99 Little Women (150th Anniversary Edition) by Louisa May Alcott
Get This Deal
The Black Church
$2.99 The Black Church by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Get This Deal
Juliet Takes a Breath
$2.99 Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
Get This Deal
The Children of Jocasta
$1.99 The Children of Jocasta by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes
$1.99 Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin
Get This Deal
The Wicked Deep
$1.99 The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw
Get This Deal
I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf
$1.99 I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

If Beale Street Could Talk
$2.99 If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
Get This Deal
Lost in the Never Woods
$2.99 Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas
Get This Deal
Wolf Hall
$2.99 Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Get This Deal
1,000 Books to Read Before You Die
$4.99 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Project Hail Mary
$2.99 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir 
Get This Deal
Autumnal: The Complete Series
$2.99 Autumnal: The Complete Series by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan
Get This Deal
The Latecomer
$2.99 The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Get This Deal
Yoke
$1.99 Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations