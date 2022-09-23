Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 23, 2022 Deals Sep 23, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. OrbitToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Orbit. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel Get This Deal $1.99 Little Women (150th Anniversary Edition) by Louisa May Alcott Get This Deal $2.99 The Black Church by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Get This Deal $2.99 Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera Get This Deal $1.99 The Children of Jocasta by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $1.99 Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin Get This Deal $1.99 The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw Get This Deal $1.99 I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin Get This Deal $2.99 Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel Get This Deal $4.99 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Get This Deal $2.99 Autumnal: The Complete Series by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan Get This Deal $2.99 The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz Get This Deal $1.99 Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley Get This Deal You Might Also Like Weaving Magic: 8 Fantasy Books With Magic Systems Based on Art 10 of the Best Antihero Characters in Literature 20 of the Most Fascinating Mythological Creatures Across Literature Your Guide to Fall 2022 YA Books: October-December The Best Book Cataloging Apps for Managing Your Overflowing TBR 20 Must-Read Novels Based On Or Inspired By Video Games