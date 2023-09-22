Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Supernatural Enhancements
$1.99 The Supernatural Enhancements by Edgar Cantero
Get This Deal
The New Negro
$2.99 The New Negro by Alain Locke (ed)
Get This Deal
Maggie Moves On
$2.99 Maggie Moves On by Lucy Score
Get This Deal
Nightcrawling
$2.99 Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
Get This Deal
The Sanctuary
$1.99 The Sanctuary by Katrine Engberg
Get This Deal
How Y'all Doing?
$1.99 How Y'all Doing? by Leslie Jordan
Get This Deal
Dowry of Blood
$2.99 Dowry of Blood by S.T. Gibson
Get This Deal
The Spear Cuts Through Water
$1.99 The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Last Housewife
$1.99 The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
Get This Deal
Kaikeyi
$2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Get This Deal
Exiles
$6.99 Exiles by Jane Harper
Get This Deal
Chaos Reigning
$1.99 Chaos Reigning by Jessie Mihalik
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Joy Luck Club
$1.99 The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan
Get This Deal
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It
$2.99 Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Get This Deal
What My Bones Know
$4.99 What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
Get This Deal
The Girl From Rawblood
$2.51 The Girl From Rawblood by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal