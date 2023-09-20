Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It
$2.99 Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Get This Deal
Midnight's Children
$1.99 Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie
Get This Deal
The Girl From Rawblood
$2.51 The Girl From Rawblood by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Dragon Springs Road
$1.99 Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang
Get This Deal
Only Love Can Hurt Like This
$1.99 Only Love Can Hurt Like This by Paige Toon
Get This Deal
The Listeners
$1.99 The Listeners by Jordan Tannahill
Get This Deal
The Joy Luck Club
$1.99 The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan
Get This Deal
Miss Benson's Beetle
$4.99 Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Goldilocks
$2.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam
Get This Deal
Mexican Gothic
$4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Untethered Sky
$2.99 Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine
$1.99 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

What My Bones Know
$4.99 What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
Get This Deal
Better Than Fiction
$2.99 Better Than Fiction by Alexa Martin
Get This Deal
Breath
$2.99 Breath by James Nestor
Get This Deal
All Adults Here
$1.99 All Adults Here by Emma Straub
Get This Deal