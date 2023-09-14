Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Keeper
$4.99 The Keeper by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes & Marco Finnegan
The Fiancée Farce
$1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Black Man in a White Coat
$3.99 Black Man in a White Coat by Damon Tweedy
Astonish Me
$1.99 Astonish Me by Maggie Shipstead
The Bluest Eye
$1.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
The Body in the Garden
$1.99 The Body in the Garden by Katharine Schellman
Big Magic
$1.99 Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert
Survival of the Thickest
$5.99 Survival of the Thickest by Michelle Buteau
The Female Persuasion
$1.99 The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
Spells Like Teen Spirit
$1.99 Spells Like Teen Spirit by Kate Williams
Basic Witches
$1.99 Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Girls And Their Monsters
$3.99 Girls And Their Monsters by Audrey Clare Farley
Kitchens of the Great Midwest
$1.99 Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal
Flying Solo
$1.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
Neruda On The Park
$1.99 Neruda On The Park by Cleyvis Natera 
Previous Daily Deals

To Paradise
$1.99 To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Because I Could Not Stop For Death
$1.99 Because I Could Not Stop For Death by Amanda Flowers
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
