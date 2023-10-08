Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Wedding Crasher
$1.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
Get This Deal
My Dark Vanessa
$2.99 My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Get This Deal
Black Candle Women
$2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
Get This Deal
Wild is the Witch
$2.51 Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin
Get This Deal
Role Playing
$2.49 Role Playing by Cathy Yardley
Get This Deal
The Luminaries
$2.99 The Luminaries by Susan Dennard
Get This Deal
This Book Is Gay
$3.74 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
Get This Deal
Sex Cult Nun
$1.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Finding Me
$2.99 Finding Me by Viola Davis
Get This Deal
The Candid Life of Meena Dave
$2.49 The Candid Life of Meena Dave by Namrata Patel
Get This Deal
The Clockmaker's Daughter
$2.99 The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton
Get This Deal
The Twist of a Knife
$1.99 The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Last House on Needless Street
$2.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Twice Cursed
$1.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane
Get This Deal
What Kind of Mother
$2.99 What Kind of Mother by Clay McLeod Chapman
Get This Deal
Firekeeper's Daughter
$3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Get This Deal